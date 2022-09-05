PHOTO
Qatari regulators are on track to potentially adopt a more comprehensive approach to capital market development, currently considering potential markets and new avenues for foreign investment. The US$31 trillion sustainable/ ESG investment market presents Qatar with an opportunity to establish a niche market in the region. Capitalising on mandatory ESG reporting for listed companies and the burgeoning Islamic fund market, Qatar stands ready to serve evolving investor preferences and their appetite for emerging market investments.
Access the full report to find out:
- Trends and developments in Qatar’s equity and debt capital markets;
- The asset management landscape in Qatar;
- The roadmap for developing Qatar’s capital market under three key pillars; and
- Key stakeholders’ views on Qatar’s capital markets.