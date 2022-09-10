Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia remain the largest Islamic finance markets in terms of assets, while Cyprus, Nigeria and Australia saw the most rapid growth.

Malaysia, Bahrain and the UAE again led the 131 countries assessed in terms of the Islamic Finance Development Indicator score, which aggregates indicator scores for Quantitative Development, Knowledge, Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Awareness. The crowned emerging Islamic finance markets which had most improvements in their financial and supporting ecosystems include Iraq, Suriname, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Access the full report to find out: