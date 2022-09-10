PHOTO
This growth was slower than in previous years, and was particularly noticeable in some of the industry’s main markets where the wider economy is sluggish.
Iran, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia were the largest markets of the 61 countries that reported Islamic financial assets, with all three recording more than US$ 500 billion in assets. The countries which saw the fastest growth in assets were Morocco, Cyprus and Ethiopia.
Access the full report to find out:
- Results for the Islamic Finance Indicator;
- Top performing markets;
- IFDI regional performance;
- Analysis for each of the major segments comprising the Indicator; and
- Islamic finance outlook.