The data for 2016 make it clear that the industry is continuing to grow and develop despite the slowdown. Islamic finance and economic updates through 2016 and 2017 also make it evident that Islamic finance can serve as a strategic tool for policymakers to cope with the slowdown, especially in the Middle East.

This can be seen in the many steps taken by governments and regulatory authorities such as introducing new regulations for the Islamic finance sector, raising awareness of the industry among potential market players through hosting seminars, or building a roadmap to plot development of the overall industry.

Access the full report to find out: