AMMAN - The Jordanian Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed on Sunday a grant agreement to support Jordan's budget with $845.1 million.

The grant, part of the annual US economic assistance program to the Jordanian government, falls in the framework of the third memorandum of understanding for 2018-2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh on Sunday attended the signing ceremony at the ministry's headquarters, Jordan Petra News Agency reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khasawneh lauded the "deep-rooted, strategic" partnership between the two friendly countries, noting that Jordan attaches great importance this partnership.

The Prime Minister expressed Jordan's appreciation for the US assistance, adding that it signals the US understanding of the bulk of challenges facing the Kingdom.

He affirmed that Jordan would pursue its comprehensive modernization project with its three political, economic and administrative tracks within the framework of the political system modernization, Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and public sector modernization roadmap.

The agreement was inked by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zina Toukan, and Acting USAID Mission Director Margaret Spears.

