The US Mission in Nigeria has announced that Nigeria will receive $27 million as part of a larger $536 million humanitarian aid package from the US Government to Sub-Saharan Africa.

This funding is part of the US commitment to providing life-saving assistance and protection to vulnerable people and generous host communities throughout the continent.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, emphasised the impact of the new US Government funding: “This assistance will make a real difference in the lives of those most in need in Nigeria and across the Continent.”

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, formally unveiled the comprehensive aid package, which brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to Sub-Saharan Africa in fiscal year 2024 to nearly $3.7 billion.

The assistance aims to address critical needs of vulnerable individuals across the sub-Saharan region, including refugees from war and terrorist violence, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless individuals, and other conflict-affected people. It will focus on crises in the Sahel, among other areas, and support efforts to build durable solutions such as voluntary returns and refugee integration.

US Ambassador Mills added that “this $27 million in aid demonstrates the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing humanitarian challenges. We stand with Nigeria in its efforts to provide for vulnerable populations and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts.”

The funding will be channeled to those in need through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

