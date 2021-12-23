The UAE is among the Middle East's most globalised country as it stood out for its strong or rising connectedness over the past two decades, according to the DHL Global Connectedness Index.

The DHL Global Connectedness Index, compiled by DHL and the NYU Stern School of Business, measures globalisation based on international trade, capital, information, and people flows.

"Looking at the Middle East, the UAE’s pre-eminent position as the most globalised nation in the region is an outcome of economic development strategies that aggressively pursued growth via globalization, strongly supported by the private sector and public,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa.

Overall, the DHL Global Connectedness Index just declined very modestly in 2020 and is on track to rise in 2021.

“Even as global trade set new records in early 2021, countries with the lowest per capita incomes were still trading less than they did in 2019. The world’s poorest countries are still dangerously disconnected, which means that bolstering the foundations of a connected world – and better integrating less developed countries – could help countries recover faster and build resilience for the future," Diallo said.

“Many feared that the global crisis would jeopardize the progress of globalization. We have been analyzing the various international flows worldwide for years and after 1.5 years of the pandemic, we can now safely assure: the pandemic has not caused globalization to collapse. After initial dips in 2020, the DHL Global Connectedness Index is already on the rise again this year,” says John Pearson, CEO DHL Express.

