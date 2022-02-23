ABU DHABI: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has highlighted how the UAE continues to adopt important initiatives to further its transformation into a regional and international hub for creativity and innovation.

In line with the vision of its leadership, the country has become a place where ideas meet, cooperation is strengthened, and strategic partnerships are built.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2022) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which features the newly created Simulation & Training (SIMTEX) section, Dr. Sultan said, "Such exhibitions are key to the success of our vision and to the advancement of strategic relationships and international partnerships – which is reflected in the scale of international participation at this year’s event." He added, "UMEX 2022 aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology because unmanned systems-related industries are full of promising opportunities and applicable innovations. It also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s role as a key regional and international player in the field." He continued, "In line with our focus on key priority industries, especially industries of the future, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is fully prepared to cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure a conducive environment for nurturing this vital sector."

