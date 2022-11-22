Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currenciesThe dollar pulled back from strong overnight gains on Tuesday while oil took a pause from Monday's retreat

Asian shares mostly down on concerns China may resume strict COVID curbs

Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report

Saudi state news agency says kingdom was not discussing boost

Gold rises as dollar pauses advance; focus on Fed minutes

Fed's November meeting minutes due on Wednesday

US Stocks: Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs

Dow down 0.13%, S&P 500 down 0.39%, Nasdaq down 1.09%

Dollar steadies as China COVID fears linger

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eked out a marginal gain overnight and last stood at 3.825%

Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently

Company approached crypto exchange Binance seeking an investment but Binance decided against it

