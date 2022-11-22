PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currenciesThe dollar pulled back from strong overnight gains on Tuesday while oil took a pause from Monday's retreat
Asian shares mostly down on concerns China may resume strict COVID curbs
Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report
Saudi state news agency says kingdom was not discussing boost
Gold rises as dollar pauses advance; focus on Fed minutes
Fed's November meeting minutes due on Wednesday
US Stocks: Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Dow down 0.13%, S&P 500 down 0.39%, Nasdaq down 1.09%
Dollar steadies as China COVID fears linger
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eked out a marginal gain overnight and last stood at 3.825%
Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
Company approached crypto exchange Binance seeking an investment but Binance decided against it
