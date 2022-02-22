AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez and UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Al Balushi on Monday discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region. Fayez also reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with the UAE against any attacks threatening its security and stability, as Jordan considers the safety and stability of the UAE and the Arab Gulf countries a part of its national security, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He commended the UAE's support to Jordan under the current circumstances to enable it to overcome difficulties, highlighting the need to increase Emirati investments in the Kingdom and build a strategic political and economic partnership to address threats and challenges and boost joint interests. The Emirati envoy said that economic relations between the countries are “continuously flourishing", adding that the UAE's trade exchange with the Kingdom is among the largest, and there are several Emirati projects and investments in Jordan worth more than $17 billion.