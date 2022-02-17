During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and aspects of cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them to serve both countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.



Al-Jubeir also met with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo earlier on Wednesday in the capital Asuncion, where they discussed bilateral relations at all levels.



Al-Jubeir is on a whirlwind tour of South America, which also saw him visit Uruguay on Tuesday.