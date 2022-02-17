PHOTO
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and aspects of cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them to serve both countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.
Al-Jubeir also met with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo earlier on Wednesday in the capital Asuncion, where they discussed bilateral relations at all levels.
Al-Jubeir is on a whirlwind tour of South America, which also saw him visit Uruguay on Tuesday.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.