RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister visited Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Tuesday and was shown around by his Emirati counterpart.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif was hosted by Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and was given a tour of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the world fair.

Prince Abdulaziz was briefed on exhibits at the pavilion that shed light on the Kingdom’s past and present, cultural diversity, tourist destinations, economic position, and its ambitious vision for the future.

The minister also visited the UAE pavilion and toured its sections that document the emergence of the Emirates, its past, present, and future.

Earlier, Prince Abdulaziz and Sheikh Saif discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the interior ministries of their countries and issues of common interest.

The Kingdom’s interior minister also discussed issues of common interest with the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

He was also received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Al-Bahr Palace where the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and security cooperation between the two countries.