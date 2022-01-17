DOHA: Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted civilian areas in the United Arab Emirates that led to fatalities and injuries.

In a statement on Monday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered targeting civilian installations and vital facilities a terrorist act that violates all international norms and laws.

The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and its wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured and of safety and stability for the government and people of the United Arab Emirates.

