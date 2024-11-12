Social media
Qatar Financial Centre to help Maldives establish financial center

Through the MoU, the QFC will conduct regular knowledge exchange sessions to share best practices in financial management, regulatory frameworks, and operational strategies

November 12, 2024
The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MEDT) of Maldives has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The MoU between would be instrumental to the promotion of knowledge and capacity building, which is integral to delivering Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s vision to establish a world-class financial center in the Maldives and build economic resilience.

Through the MoU, the QFC will conduct regular knowledge exchange sessions to share best practices in financial management, regulatory frameworks, and operational strategies, supporting the establishment of the financial center in the Maldives.
