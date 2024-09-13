ABU DHABI - The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that it succeeded in eliminating government bureaucracy in 12 of its main services as part of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme”.

In a statement, the authority said it removed unnecessary procedures and documents and reduced service delivery time.

Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, CEO of SCA, said that the board of directors has always sought to improve the services provided by the SCA and make them faster, more efficient, and easily accessible, thus exceeding customer expectations. She said this aligned with the wise leadership’s vision to make the UAE among the best in the world in the delivery of government services.

She indicated that this success had been the result of the active participation of staff from licensed companies who took part in face-to-face meetings, questionnaires, and discussions and were encouraged to share ideas and suggestions to help improve the quality of services offered to the public.

She stressed that the SCA will continue to follow this proactive approach to enhance its services, adopt innovative solutions, and implement the best government work models to suit future requirements.