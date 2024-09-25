ABU DHABI - Jérôme Beaumont, Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), emphasised the UAE's commitment to combating financial crime by hosting the 2024 Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, Beaumont noted that the event provides a platform for showcasing the UAE's national efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The UAE's decision to host the APG meeting, a first for the Middle East and North Africa region, underscores the country's dedication to making financial crime prevention a national priority.

The UAE's hosting of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum signifies its commitment to strengthening international partnerships in the fight against financial crime.