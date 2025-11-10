UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) joined forces with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (SCE) to enhance collaboration in the regulation of petroleum products trading.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during ADIPEC 2025 also covers the monitoring of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel products, according to a press release.

The agreement further outlines the development of unified licensing procedures for the petroleum and gas products trade.

Meanwhile, the two UAE entities will collaborate on monitoring and inspections to enforce safety and environmental standards as well as share data to improve regulatory performance.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai SCE, said: “This agreement embodies a shared vision to develop an integrated governance system for the trading, storage, and transportation of petroleum products, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and safety.”

The MoU will create a framework for cooperation between Abu Dhabi DoE and Dubai SCE to streamline regulatory procedures for the trade, storage, and transport of petroleum and diesel products. This will be in line with technical, environmental, and safety standards.

Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi DoE, said: “By aligning regulatory efforts and enhancing cooperation, we are building a more cohesive and transparent regulatory framework that promotes economic growth and environmental stewardship.”

Al Sheebani concluded: “We aim to advance the UAE’s leadership in energy governance, reinforcing the resilience and competitiveness of the nation’s energy sector.”

Moreover, the MoU enhances coordination on monitoring, data sharing, and the exchange of best practices to strengthen oversight and operational efficiency.

