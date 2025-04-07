Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has called on establishments subject to withholding tax to submit their withholding tax forms for March 2025 by April 10, 2025.



The authority urged taxpayers to file their forms promptly via its website (zatca.gov.sa) to avoid late payment penalties. A fine of 1% of the unpaid tax will be imposed for every 30 days of delay from the due date.



The authority encouraged business sector taxpayers seeking more information about withholding tax to contact it through the 24/7 unified call center at 19993, its “Ask ZATCA” account on the X platform, email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or the live chat feature on its website.



Withholding tax applies to all payments made from a source in the Kingdom to non-resident parties without a permanent establishment in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Executive Regulations.