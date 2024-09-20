RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced an increase in the grace period for submitting requests for the employment support in the private sector to 330 days instead of 270 days, effective from the date of adding the employee's name to the records of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

It stipulated that the grace period for submitting support requests would be 180 days starting from October 21, 2024, upon the end of the exemption period.



The HADAF was keen to extend the exemption period and amend the grace days for submitting support requests to ensure that the largest possible number of private sector establishments in the Kingdom can take advantage of it. This is part of an effort to achieve the desired benefit from programs and products in enabling national cadres to obtain job opportunities and motivating establishments to continue performing and developing their businesses.



The HADAF is constantly working through its various training, guidance and empowerment programs to develop and enhance the skills of young Saudi men and women, raise their level of participation in the labor market, and encourage the private sector to contribute to localization, in addition to strengthening partnership with relevant parties in training, employing and empowering national cadres, and increasing their competitiveness and sustainability in the labor market.



The HADAF, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, introduced the Private Employment Support system to support Saudi jobseekers in the private sector. Under the system, the HADAF is paying a proportion of the employee’s wages. It includes support for all jobs in the private sector for full-time period.

