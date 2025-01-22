RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has unveiled a National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labor, reinforcing its commitment to creating a safe and fair working environment for all.



This landmark initiative, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, positions Saudi Arabia as the first Arab country to implement a comprehensive policy aimed at eradicating forced labor.



Saudi Arabia was the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nation to ratify the International Labour Organization's (ILO) 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labor Convention.



The introduction of the new policy underscores the Kingdom’s alignment with international standards and its determination to combat forced labor on both a national and global scale.



The policy adopts a multifaceted approach, focusing on prevention, victim protection, and enhanced coordination at national, regional, and international levels.



It aims to safeguard workers' rights while ensuring effective support for victims of forced labor.



Deputy Minister for Control and Development of the Work Environment, Sattam Alharbi, described the policy as a significant step forward for the Kingdom.



“The introduction of the National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labor is an important milestone for Saudi Arabia. It demonstrates our collective commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone living and working in our country, ensuring their rights are protected. The introduction of the National Policy also builds on our ongoing work to safeguard employees’ rights, in collaboration with global and local partners,” he said.



The National Policy also prioritizes victim-centered initiatives, offering legal, social, and economic support to aid recovery and prevent re-victimization. These measures include access to justice and care systems designed to protect and empower victims of forced labor.



The Kingdom has committed to continuing its collaboration with international organizations, including the ILO, to further enhance working conditions.

