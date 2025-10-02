RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has introduced new policies prohibiting the outsourcing of jobs subject to localization decisions to entities or workers outside the Kingdom.



The rules require outsourcing to be limited to establishments licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or those authorized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to employ Saudis.



The ministry said the policies and regulations, which cover all licensed tourism establishments across the Kingdom, aim to boost employment opportunities for citizens, empower national talent in the sector, and enhance service quality.



The updated rules set requirements for job localization and employee registration.



Tourism establishments must register all workers with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development before they begin work, and contracts for subcontracted, seasonal, or seconded workers must be documented through the Ajir platform or other approved systems.



Establishments with multiple branches must register workers under the license of each specific branch.



The new policies also mandate the presence of a Saudi receptionist during working hours in all licensed hospitality facilities.



The ministry stressed that all licensed tourism establishments must comply with the regulations and warned that violations will be monitored in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

