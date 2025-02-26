Qatar - In a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to fostering business growth and supporting national economic policies, the General Tax Authority has announced the launch of a 100% financial penalty exemption initiative. Effective March 1, 2025, the initiative will run for six months, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

The General Tax Authority emphasized that the initiative is designed to alleviate financial burdens on businesses while enabling them to rectify their tax compliance status. To qualify, companies must register on the Dhareeba Tax Portal and ensure that all taxpayer data is updated. They are also required to submit all necessary tax returns and financial statements in accordance with regulations and pledge to maintain full compliance over the next three years (2026, 2027, and 2028), by submitting returns and paying tax dues on time.

Throughout the initiative’s duration, eligible businesses may apply for penalty exemptions through the Dhareeba Tax Portal. The General Tax Authority will assess applications on a case-by-case basis and communicate approval decisions directly through applicants’ portal accounts. By introducing this initiative, the General Tax Authority aims to enhance transparency and improve service efficiency.

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Jaham Al-Kuwari, President of the General Tax Authority, remarked: "The launch of this initiative underscores the General Tax Authority's ongoing commitment to enhancing Qatar's business landscape and strengthening the national economy's competitive edge. By alleviating financial strain on companies, improving tax system efficiency and transparency, and fostering sustainable growth, this initiative reinforces Qatar’s position as a leading investment destination both regionally and globally.”

"We recognize that a thriving economy depends upon the adaptability of its fiscal policies and the alignment of institutions with the evolving needs of the business sector. The General Tax Authority remains dedicated to developing tax mechanisms that balance tax compliance with corporate support, serving as a catalyst for Qatar's economic advancement. We encourage all taxpayers to take advantage of this unique and unprecedented opportunity, which provides them with the necessary time to achieve more efficient compliance, further solidifying our collective commitment to building a prosperous economic future for the nation,” he added.

The General Tax Authority invites taxpayers to review the comprehensive guideline available on its website, www.gta.gov.qa, which provides a detailed overview of the initiative’s conditions, requirements, and application procedures. For further assistance, taxpayers can contact the Authority through the call center at 16565 or via email at [email protected].

This initiative demonstrates the General Tax Authority's vital role in fostering the sustainability of the national economy. By implementing a tax system that adheres to the highest standards of efficiency and innovation, the Authority actively contributes to achieving the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which prioritizes sustainable economic growth as a key pillar of Qatar’s long-term vision.

