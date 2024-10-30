Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Decree No. (87) of 2024, inviting all citizens who have reached the age of eighteen to participate in a general referendum on constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar next Tuesday, the third of Jumada Al Awal in the year 1446 AH, corresponding to November 5, 2024 AD.

The decree stipulated that the referendum would begin from 7am until 7pm, and that the result of the referendum would be announced within 24 hours of its end.

The decree also stipulated the establishment of a general referendum committee at the Ministry of Interior, which would organize and manage the referendum and announce its results.

The Decree included the formation of a “General Committee for the Referendum” headed by the Minister of Interior and membership of the Minister of Justice, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, a member of the Shura Council chosen by the Speaker of the Shura Council, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, a judge chosen by the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the Director of the Elections Department under the Ministry of Interior.

The decree stipulated that it be implemented, effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.

