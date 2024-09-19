Cairo: The State of Qatar signed the amended agreement on the regulation of transit transport among Arab League countries, approved by the Economic and Social Council, at the headquarters of the Arab League Secretariat General on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed from the Qatari side by the State of Qatar's Ambassador in Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, while Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Legal Affairs Sector HE Ambassador Dr Mohamed Al Amin Weld Kik signed it on behalf of the Arab League Secretariat General.

The amended agreement on regulating transit transport among Arab League countries aims to enhance and develop economic ties between member states, in line with Article Two of its Charter, which emphasizes the need for close cooperation among Arab League countries in economic and financial matters.

The State of Qatar is the second Arab country to sign the agreement, following Libya.

