Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), has launched the automatic renewal service for establishment registration via the Single Window platform.

This service allows companies to obtain the updated establishment registration upon renewing the company's license and commercial registration.

This initiative is part of efforts to develop and facilitate services provided to entrepreneurs and companies, thereby accelerating their completion and contributing to promoting the investment and trade climate in the country.

The new feature simplifies the renewal transactions for company registrations via the Single Window platform. Once the transaction is completed, the user can access the Metrash Application and obtain the renewed establishment registration.

The automatic renewal for establishment registration is part of the Ministry's efforts to develop services provided to the private sector and simplify and facilitate procedures for business owners and investors by providing a comprehensive smart electronic platform.

This digital product is among several facilities provided under the Single Window platform to accelerate and digitise processes, aimed at enhancing delivery and improving the efficiency of government administrative procedures.

It also aims to effectively leverage information technology to deliver better public services, thereby contributing to the State's vision of building a knowledge-based economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry had previously launched as mart electronic package within the Single Window portal, which represents a qualitative leap in services provided to companies and businessmen.

The services now available have reached 16 qualitative services, including four comprehensive services, in addition to those related to extracts and other electronic services that can be accessed easily both from within and outside Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

