Qatar - The Cabinet took note of the Shura Council’s approval of a draft law on the state emblem that aims to provide legal protection for the state emblem and regulate its use.

The Cabinet also approved -- in principle -- the draft Cabinet decision to determine the coordinates of tourist areas that are distinguished by attractive features or archaeological, historical, natural, climatic, environmental, or vital features, and the draft Cabinet decision to consider some areas in the country as tourist areas and to classify them based on the type and style of tourism represented by each area.

The preparation of the two draft decisions comes with the aim of providing prestigious tourism services in the specified tourist areas within the framework of consolidating the country’s position on the map of the best global tourist destinations of qualitative value.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on cooperation in the field of international land transport and goods between Qatar and Turkiye.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the proposal to register the National Archives of Qatar and its membership in the Secretariat General for Centres of Documents and Studies of GCC States, the draft agreement on air transport services between Qatar and Algeria, the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of museums between the Qatar Museums Authority in Qatar and the Oman Across Ages Museum in Oman, the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research between Qatar and Djibouti.

The Cabinet also approved the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution in Qatar and the Public Prosecution in Paraguay, the draft letter of intent for security cooperation between the Ministry of Interior in Qatar and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in El Salvador, and the draft memorandum of understanding on conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chile.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them.

These included the second report to follow up on the National Framework for Promoting Values and Morals in Qatari Society for 2024, which was prepared by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in coordination with the relevant authorities, the annual report of Qatar Development Bank for 2024, a report on the results of the participation of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, and a report on the results of the participation of the Minister of Municipality in the World Healthy City Forum 2024.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

