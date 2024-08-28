Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has discussed a draft law on the establishment and regulation of financial and business districts in Egypt, as per a cabinet statement.

Madbouly elaborated by saying that enacting a law governing the financial and business centers would contribute to attracting further local and foreign investments.

This would be achieved by offering more facilities and protect the property rights of all parties, he added.

The law aims at achieving the state’s goals by attracting investments, in line with Egypt’s vision on the significance of having a globally ranked financial and business zone or more on top of those operating in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Madbouly noted.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).