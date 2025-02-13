Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Wednesday at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review proposed measures for developing the customs system.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, Deputy Minister of Finance for Tax Policies and Supervisor of the Customs Authority Sherif El-Kilany, Head of the Tax Authority Rasha Abdel Aal, Chairperson of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) Essam El-Naggar, and other officials from relevant entities.

At the start of the meeting, Madbouly emphasized that the government is implementing a series of measures to facilitate customs procedures as part of its broader strategy to build trust and foster a productive partnership with both local and foreign businesses. He noted that these efforts align with the government’s financial policies aimed at stimulating economic growth.

During the meeting, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk outlined the proposed customs facilitation measures, which involve approximately 19 legislative and procedural reforms. These aim to streamline customs clearance, expedite customs payments, enhance the customs system, and strengthen oversight at entry points.

Kouchouk highlighted key aspects of these proposals, including easing customs tax payments, facilitating the pre-clearance system, activating the pre-inquiry service, publishing a guide on import and export customs procedures, compiling customs circulars, and improving communication with customs stakeholders.

He further explained that the proposed measures introduce simplified mechanisms for resolving customs disputes, reducing clearance times, and reinforcing oversight while enhancing the technical capabilities of Customs Authority personnel.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib presented the first package of facilitation measures, aimed at improving customs clearance efficiency and enhancing Egypt’s trade performance indicators.

El-Khatib noted that several measures have already been implemented, including extending the working hours of all entities involved in the customs clearance process to operate seven days a week, including weekends and official holidays.

He emphasized that this step has improved supply chain efficiency, prevented delays in cargo delivery, and accelerated the flow of essential goods and raw materials into local markets. As a result, congestion at ports and customs entry points has eased, reducing costs associated with extended storage fees.

El-Khatib added that the first package of measures also aims to reduce inspection and customs clearance times, which will accelerate import and export processes, expedite the release of production supplies, ease pressure on seaports, and encourage the establishment of industries near dry ports.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the swift implementation of the agreed-upon measures in preparation for their official announcement as soon as possible.

