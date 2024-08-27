Bahrain - Tamkeen (The Labour Fund) has approved a whistleblowing policy as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance regulatory procedures and transparency.

The initiative aims to implement and uphold the highest standards of institutional oversight, as well as strengthening the framework of co-operation between Tamkeen and all members of the community, including both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries of the support programmes offered.

The plan also includes an expansion of the dedicated channels for reporting violations, where Tamkeen has launched a dedicated whistleblowing page on the website for reporting violations related to the support programmes.

The channel acts as a platform for all employees, training service providers, business owners, and customers benefiting from Tamkeen’s programmes can submit their cases with complete confidentiality and security.

This new webpage is an addition to the existing available channels, which include the hotline and email.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez highlighted the organisation’s active role within Team Bahrain and the importance of collaboration with other key players in the ecosystem to achieve national goals and contribute to the advancement of the kingdom.

She added: “We strongly believe in the important role community partnership can play in safeguarding public funds through providing direct channels for all clients to communicate with Tamkeen confidentially. This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure optimal use of support programmes and to encourage affected individuals to report any violations or suspicions. Such reports will be forwarded to the relevant authorities if necessary.

“This complements our other efforts to update regulatory procedures, increase inspection visits, and enhance integration with partners to minimise any violations, abuses, or misuse of support.”

Tamkeen had previously announced the formation of a specialised team to oversee individual programmes and detect any cases of illegal employment or wage manipulation.

Additionally, several of the fund’s employees have been granted the status of judicial officers to enhance the legal frameworks followed in regulatory and monitoring procedures.

This also aims to develop work mechanisms between Tamkeen and relevant authorities to take the necessary measures concerning the cases identified.

Reports can be submitted at www.Tamkeen.bh//whistleblowing-form by filling out the designated form.

Cases can also be reported through 17383383, the dedicated hotline for reporting violations, or via email.

