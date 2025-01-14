Bahrain - The Cabinet yesterday said that the Labour and Social Development Ministries have been tasked with working together to register Khatwa Programme violators, whose retirement pension payments were halted, to receive unemployment benefits for job seekers.

The move is in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The ministries will evaluate their potential eligibility for support services provided by the Social Development Ministry.

Following confirmation that they fulfil the necessary requirements and rules, this procedure will be executed.

This came during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday.

The Cabinet extended its congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad on receiving the Leader Medal, the highest honour awarded by the Arab Parliament to Arab leaders, in recognition of his efforts in serving Arab interests and supporting joint Arab action. The Cabinet commended the King’s role in advancing co-operation by spearheading initiatives that benefit Arab nations and their citizens.

The Cabinet emphasised the importance of the King’s forthcoming state visit to Oman, during which His Majesty will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. It also noted the robust ties between Bahrain and Oman across various sectors.

On the occasion of Bahrain Diplomatic Day, observed annually on January 14, the Cabinet highlighted the kingdom’s diplomatic achievements in strengthening its regional and global presence.

These accomplishments reflect the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by the King and supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, it said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).