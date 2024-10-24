Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister yesterday received in his office Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in his first visit to Muscat.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged political consultations and views on several issues and developments pertaining to the Ukraine-Russia crises.

They also reviewed means of achieving a just and comprehensive peace to the conflict in accordance with the international law and on the basis of putting an end to the suffering of people.

Moreover, the two sides touched on the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip and Lebanon, underscoring the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire, ending the policy of escalation and returning to the path of peace through dialogue. They also underlined the importance of respecting international law, lifting the siege on Gaza and releasing all hostages.

The two ministers reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, science and technology transfer, transport, logistics and renewable energy.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs and Dr. Maksym Subkh, Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa and several officials from both sides.

