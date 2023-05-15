The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to allow the latter to rely on the EDA’s procedures in the field of pharmaceuticals registration as a reference point, the EDA stated on May 13th.

Under the MoU, both authorities will organize capacity-building and technical support activities, along with allowing the MCAZ to register its locally manufactured pharmaceuticals at the EDA to be traded in Zimbabwe.

This would facilitate Egyptian pharmaceuticals’ access to the Zimbabwean market, thus, to the entire African continent.

The deal comes within the framework of the EDA’s plans to cooperate with other regulatory authorities to enter the African markets.

