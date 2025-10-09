Arab Finance: The World Bank will release the second $500 million tranche of its financial support to Egypt before the end of 2025, the bank’s Regional Director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, Stephane Guimbert.

In remarks to CNBC Arabia, Gimbert said the disbursement is contingent upon Egypt’s progress in implementing a series of reforms designed to improve the business climate and strengthen the role of the private sector.

These measures aim to foster sustainable growth and enhance private investment in the economy.

He added that while the World Bank maintains a positive outlook for Egypt’s economic performance, the current growth levels remain insufficient to create the necessary job opportunities.

The bank expects Egypt’s average economic growth to reach around 4.5% over the next three years.

