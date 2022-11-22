The construction of the 10-gigawatt (GW) wind power plant in Egypt is set to start in 2024 with investments of $11 billion, Bloomberg reported on November 20th, citing the Chairman of Infinity Power, Mohamed Mansour.

Mansour stated that the consortium building the project, including UAE’s Masdar, Infinity, and Hassan Allam Utilities, was expected to complete it by 2030.

He noted that the Egyptian government would buy the output of the plant and could export it via existing and planned cables to Europe, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Libya.

Mansour added that lands for the project are expected to be available in 2022, with locations potentially in the Western Desert, near Minya, and in Aswan.

The top executive said that his company aimed to triple its capacity in Africa to 3.75 GW by 2025 through projects in Zimbabwe, Guinea, Tunisia, and South Africa.

