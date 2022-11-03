The volume of goods transiting the Suez Canal surged by 116% year-on-year (YoY) during the first 10 months of 2022, reaching 5.004 million tons, according to a statement by the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) on November 2nd.

The ship traffic grew notably by 74% in the period from January to October 2022.

This marks the vital role played by the ports affiliated with the SCZone in supporting the global trade in line with the development works carried out by the authority, especially the port of Port Said.

The number of ships transiting the canal reached around 127 in the 10-month period ended October, compared to 73 ships.

