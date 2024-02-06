Arab Finance: Vodafone Egypt is seeking to raise its stake in Basata Holding for Financial Investments to 20% within the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 via capital increase, two sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business.

The deal is pending the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) approval, one source said.

It is worth noting that Vodafone Egypt acquired a 10% stake in Basata in April 2022.

