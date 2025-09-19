Arab Finance: valU, MENA’s financial technology platform, has partnered with MobileMasr, Egypt’s tech-driven marketplace for second-hand electronics, to introduce the country’s first peer-to-peer Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) service for pre-owned smartphones, as per an emailed press release.

The service allows individuals to buy and sell used mobile phones directly, supported by valU’s installment plans and MobileMasr’s diagnostic and security tools.

Each transaction includes product verification, cross-checking of national IDs, GPS location validation, secure QR code checkout, and auto-generated e-contracts. Seller payouts are processed within four working days.

The process begins when a seller lists and verifies a device using MobileMasr’s diagnostic tool. Once the listing is published, buyers can arrange to inspect the phone and proceed with the purchase.

At the point of sale, the seller issues a secure QR code or payment link, which the buyer scans to complete checkout. MobileMasr’s system then validates identities, confirms product details, and verifies location before finalizing the transaction.

Buyers can choose valU’s BNPL option, with payment plans of up to 60 months.

A limited-time offer also provides plans of up to 12 months with no interest, fees, or down payment.

An e-contract is automatically issued to both parties, with records archived and payouts processed shortly after.

Egypt’s second-hand smartphone market is expanding but remains largely informal and cash-based.