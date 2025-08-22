Arab Finance: The USD registered EGP 48.45 for buying and EGP 48.55 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Thursday.

At Al Baraka Bank Egypt, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.44 for buying and EGP 48.54 for selling.

The exchange rate between the EGP and USD hit EGP 48.45 for purchasing and EGP 48.55 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

