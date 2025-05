Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to Egyptian pound registered EGP 49.84 for purchasing and EGP 49.94 for selling at Banque Misr on Sunday at 1:02 PM.

Likewise, the US dollar traded at EGP 49.84 for buying and EGP 49.94 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 1:06 pm.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the exchange rate hit EGP 49.84 for purchasing and EGP 49.94 for selling.