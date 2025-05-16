Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Egyptian pound fell on Thursday, hitting EGP 50.11 for buying and EGP 50.21 for selling at Banque Misr at 12:39 PM.

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 50.12 for buying and EGP 50.22 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate recorded EGP 50.11 for purchasing and EGP 50.21 for selling at 2:15 pm.

