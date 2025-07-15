Arab Finance: The US dollar traded at EGP 49.41 for buying and EGP 49.51 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr on Monday.

At the Suez Canal Bank, the USD recorded EGP 49.53 for buying and EGP 49.63 for selling.

The exchange rate stood at EGP 49.41 for purchasing and EGP 49.51 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Globally, the euro fell to a three-week low while the dollar made slight gains after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico beginning August 1st.