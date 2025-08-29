Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the USD and the EGP maintained its stability at the Egyptian banks on Thursday.

The US dollar traded at EGP 48.55 for buying and EGP 48.65 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr, and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

It registered the same value at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt as well as the United Bank.

The exchange rate between the EGP and USD recorded EGP 48.53 for buying and EGP 48.63 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

