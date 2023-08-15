Egypt - The US Embassy in Cairo announced Monday that Sean Jones has been appointed the new Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt.

Jones, who has a wealth of experience in international development, will oversee a portfolio of more than 45 projects delivered as part of the US government’s $125m in annual economic assistance to Egypt the embassy said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to join the USAID team in Egypt and to build on over four decades of partnership between the United States government and Egypt,” said Mission Director Jones.

He added that he looked forward to working with the Egyptian government, strategic partners, and the Egyptian people to “advance shared priorities in areas such as economic growth, women’s empowerment, and climate change.”

Jones comes to Egypt with a distinguished background in international development. He previously served as the USAID Mission Director in Ethiopia and Mexico, and he also held positions at USAID missions in Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, and Colombia.

In addition, he served as the Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in USAID’s Bureau for Food Security, and as the Deputy Coordinator for the US Government’s Power Africa initiative. Jones holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania.

Through USAID, the US Government has invested more than $30bn in Egypt’s development. These efforts have strengthened the partnership between the United States and Egypt and have contributed to the well-being of the Egyptian people.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).