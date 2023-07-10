The UK leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure Actis is close to acquiring the Gabal El Zeit wind plant in Egypt, Asharq Business reported on July 10th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) is currently studying Actis’ offer.

Actis is scheduled to conduct due diligence on the wind farm complex after an official announcement is made by the Egyptian Prime Minister.

The capacity of Gabal El Zeit wind project is 580 Megawatt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).