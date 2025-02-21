Tunis: President of the Republic Kais Saied on Thursday received Public Works and Housing Minister Sarra Zaafarani Zanzari, who briefed him on the progress made in several major projects mainly related to highways, notably the Tunis-Jelma road (Sidi Bouzid), whose achievement rate stands at 25%.

The Head of State pointed to the need to accelerate the completion of highway projects as soon as possible, in addition to the Bizerte Bridge and other major projects, reads a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The president also touched on the situation of the "Tunisie Autoroutes" company and the need for it to fully undertake the maintenance of these roads.

"The users of these roads pay a fee to travel on them, and it is their legitimate right to ensure that they are in better condition than they are today, and the workers at the payment stations have the right to have their situation regularised like many other sectors," he said.

The Head of State was also briefed on the distribution of social houses, which "was carried out in full transparency and acceptance by all," the press release reads.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).