Tunisia - The Agriculture Ministry is working to support some foreign exchange-generating agricultural sectors such as olive growing, citrus growing and date palms, while focusing on self-sufficiency in hard wheat production, the equivalent of 12 million quintals, said Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdel Monême Belâati.

Chairing, Friday in Kébili, the day of seasonal credits in favor of the date sector in the governorates of Kébili, Tozeur, Gafsa and Gabès, the minister stressed that his department strives to provide favorable conditions to ensure the smooth running of the date season, which helps to support the budgetary balance of the country which faces the impacts of climate change and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world economy.

Belâati stressed the need to guarantee a profit margin to farmers so as to preserve the sustainability of the date sector.

He added that his department contacted many other parties to seek bank funds and loans capable of supporting farmers and helping them promote their activities, such as what was done with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank (BTS).

