Tunisia - Water stocks in dams dropped 25.5% (-201.32 million cubic metres) to 586,493 million m3 as of October 6 in comparison with a three-year average of 787.925 million m3, the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) said.

The distribution of this stock among main dams on this date shows Sidi Salem has the largest quantity of accumulated water with 172.856 million m3 (a fill rate of 30%), followed by the dam of Sejnane (53.077 million m3 and a 40% fill rate) and Sidi Saad (32.460 million m3 and a 24% fill rate). A 19% fill rate was reported in the dam of Bouhertma (21.373 million m3), indicators of the water situation demonstrate.

Remaining stocks are shared out between the dame of Joumine (12.991 million m3), Mellègue (7.842 million m3), Bir Mcherga (8.729 million m3), Siliana (5.485 million m3), El Haouareb (0.006 million m3).

The overall fill rate stood at 27.3% on September 14. A 32% fill rate was reported in the north while reaching 11.3% in the midland and 6.8% in the Cap Bon region, ONAGRI further said in its figures of the Month newsletter.

Total dam resources in the period from September 1 to 14, 2023, were estimated at 4.3 million m3, dipping significantly compared to the average of the period (38.7 million m3) and the resources of the same period in 2022 (13.7 million m3).

Overall uses of dam water on October 6 amounted to 2.270 million m3, mainly from the north (2.232 million m3) and the midland (0.036 million m3).

Total water resouces of Lake Ichkeul during the current season amounted to 0.179 million m3 against 0.036 million m3 in the previous season on the same date.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).