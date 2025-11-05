Tunis : The Tunis–Jelma motorway project, which notably crosses the governorate of Kairouan, is progressing at a steady pace following the resolution of most land and administrative obstacles.

According to officials from the Ministry of Equipment, more than 90% of issues related to land acquisition, road sections, and public utility networks have been resolved, paving the way for an acceleration of works scheduled for completion by 2027.

Spanning approximately 186 kilometres, this major infrastructure will link the capital, Tunis, to the city of Jelma in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, crossing Ben Arous, Zaghouan, and Kairouan.

Jointly financed by the Tunisian State, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), the project is divided into eight sections.

The governorate of Kairouan hosts the largest portion of the route, covering nearly 100 kilometres of its territory.

Tunisia’s Largest Ongoing Construction Site

“The total cost of the project amounts to TND 1.7 billion, making it the largest construction site currently under way in Tunisia,” project manager overseeing the sections between Sbikha and Hafouz Jalloul Ben Faraj pointed out.

Progress varies between sections, with execution rates ranging from 30 to 35%, he specified.

One of the main challenges concerned expropriation procedures. Thanks to the revision of the legal framework in 2022 and the establishment of a conciliation committee, the necessary land had been made available to contractors without resorting to forced demolition, he underlined.

Affected property owners were compensated through consensual settlements, in line with the requirements of the funding institutions.

The project also faced delays due to disruptions in the supply of construction materials, as some quarries had been suspended for debt-related reasons. The Ministry consequently engaged new operators to ensure continuity.

An innovative measure has also allowed farmers to provide non-fertile soil from their fields for construction purposes, with the approval of agricultural authorities.

The surfacing phase is planned for 2026 and will introduce a new technique in Tunisia — the use of cement-treated aggregates (“gravel-cement”) for roadbed stabilisation.

The motorway will include five interchanges, several bridges, six rest areas, and a helicopter landing zone.

“This structuring project will transform the economic dynamics of central Tunisia,” Ben Faraj indicated, adding that “it will improve connectivity between several governorates and stimulate the region’s economic and social development.”

