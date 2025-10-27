Tunis – Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tunisia Wan Li said on Friday that the Bizerte bridge project will be ready for operation in mid-2027 and that work is advancing well.

"Nearly 14% of the bridge foundation construction work has been completed," Wan Li said in an interview with TAP in the agency's TV studio, adding that the next stage of the project involves completing the bridge foundations and underwater infrastructure.

The Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, which won the contract for this project through an international tender, is working closely with all Tunisian stakeholders to ensure that the bridge is completed in the second half of 2027, the Chinese ambassador to Tunisia pointed out.

"Drilling work on the foundation pillars of the Bizerte bridge officially began last July, while shipments of construction materials and equipment arrived in Tunisia in September and October and were transported to the construction site for use," he specified.

The new Bizerte bridge is considered one of the most important projects in Tunisia and a model project internationally. It is being built using high-quality Tunisian expertise, supported by foreign experts.

As for Chinese cooperation with Tunisia in the field of air transport in the next phase, Wan Li underlined that China certainly hopes to strengthen its air transport fleet in the future with a direct route between Beijing and Tunis.

He added: "The issue deserves to be studied so that the countries can step up exchanges and increase the number of tourists travelling between them."

