Yasmine-Hammamet, Nabeul Governorate, received nearly 67,000 visitors in June, marking a 13.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The number of overnight stays also saw a 12% rise, totalling around 287,000, according to Local Tourism Commissioner Khaled Glouia.

From the beginning of the year until the end of June 2024, the number of visitors to Nabeul Governorate reached nearly 267,000 tourists, reflecting a 4.7% increase from the same period last year.

The region also saw a 6.5% increase in overnight stays (924,000 overnight stays) compared to the first half of 2023, as reported by the same source.

Regarding the most significant tourism markets, the Local Tourism Commissioner noted that "the domestic Tunisian market remains at the forefront in terms of arrivals and overnight stays, recording over 73,000 overnight stays in June. It is followed by the French market with more than 50,000 overnight stays," followed by the British market (30,000 overnight stays), and then the Algerian market with approximately 23,000 overnight stays.

Occupied beds at the Yasmine-Hammamet resort exceeded 18,000 beds across 37 operational hotel units. The occupancy rate in June increased by over 5 points to reach 59.2%, the same source pointed out.

«Figures suggest a promising tourism season, with forecasts anticipating an increase in arrivals starting from mid-July 2024, particularly from the Algerian market during the peak summer and tourism season.»

